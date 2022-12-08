By the Numbers: Brittney Griner's release
After 294 days detained in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner is making her return to the U.S.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Klay Thompson made a crucial mistake late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
Things were heated between Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
When asked who he'd want to play with in a dream foursome, Tiger Woods didn't hesitate ... and he hit on one of golf's eternal truths.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh's shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers.
The Lakers may have interest in acquiring Cam Reddish.
Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday.
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
Dan Dakich has been a notable figure in the history of our basketball state, but his best is gone, replaced by the caricature he has created and become.
"You'll do nothing, you little fart," Paddy Pimblett yelled at Ilia Topuria as UFC security intervened.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr broke down the team's turnover led to the disastrous ending in their loss to the Utah Jazz.
Tanner Holden's buzzer beater leads Ohio State past Rutgers in thriller
UConn escaped a rare consecutive loss, but could also be down another player after an injury to point guard Nika Mühl.