By the numbers: Breaking down the Lions’ Week 2 win over the Commanders
The numbers that matter most are 36 and 27, the final score of the Week 2 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. But a lot of other key numbers and figures factored into how the Lions arrived at that winning margin.
Here’s a look at a few of the important numbers from Sunday’s win in Ford Field:
0 – Commanders points in the first half
0 – Lions turnovers in the game
0 – Catches by Commanders WR Terry McLaurin in the first half, being almost exclusively covered by Lions CB Jeff Okudah
1 – penalty assessed against the Lions, a false start on RT Penei Sewell on the opening drive. One other infraction was declined by Washington.
1 – turnover created by the Lions defense, a Will Harris interception off a deflected pass
2 – points from the Lions defense on the safety caused by DE Charles Harris
3 – sacks by Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson
3 – regular starters on the Lions offensive line who were out with injuries
4 – 3-and-out possessions by the Lions offense, including three in a row spanning halftime
5 – straight possessions to start the game where the Lions defense did not allow a single first down
7 – passing targets for Lions WRs not named Amon-Ra St. Brown. Josh Reynolds caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. DJ Chark didn’t catch any of his four targeted throws.
8 – tackles apiece by Will Harris, Mike Hughes and Malcolm Rodriguez
37 – total rushing yards by the Commanders running backs, on 17 carries
61 – offensive snaps for the Lions
73 – offensive snaps for Washington, 46 of which came in the second half
116 – receiving yards by Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
121.7 – QB rating for Jared Goff, who completed 20-of-34 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns
191 – total rushing yards by the Lions offense