By the numbers: Breaking down the Lions scary loss to the Eagles

The most important numbers from Sunday’s Detroit Lions massacre at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles are 44-6. But how did the two teams arrive at that lopsided final score?

Some of the answers can be found in the stats and figures from each team from the Week 8 matchup. Here are some of the more telling numbers from the Lions and Eagles meeting on Halloween.

0 – Lions points at halftime, the fourth time in eight games Detroit has failed to score in the first half

1 – pass attempt from Jared Goff to Kalif Raymond, a thrown-away pass on a late fourth-down attempt. In Week 7 Raymond caught six passes for 115 yards.

1 – punt from Eagles P Arryn Siposs, on Philadelphia’s first drive of the game

2 – penalties committed by the Eagles, costing them 15 total yards

2.3 – yards per carry by RB D’Andre Swift, netting 27 yards on 12 carries

3 – receptions in the entire game by Lions WRs. All three were by rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, on five targets.

3 – failed fourth-down conversions by the Lions. They lead the league with 13 failed fourth-down attempts, on 19 total tries.

3 – fumbles by the Lions, losing one to the Eagles

4 – rushing TDs by the Eagles. Philadelphia had scored eight rushing TDs in its first seven games.

5 – pre-snap penalties by the Lions, including two instances of having 12 defenders on the field

9 – completed passes in the win by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, on 14 attempts

10 – receptions by Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, on 11 targets

31.5 – average yards per kick return by Lions RB Godwin Igwebiuke, a season-high

46 – rushing attempts by the Eagles, netting 236 yards

228 – total net offense from the Lions

350 – total net offense from the Eagles

Related