By the numbers: Breaking down the key stats and figures in the Lions Week 5 loss to the Vikings

The most important numbers are 19 and 17, the final score of the Detroit Lions loss in their Week 5 trip to Minnesota. But how the Lions and Vikings arrived at those figures matters too, and much of that story can be told with a look at the key stats and figures from the game.

Breaking down the Lions’ latest loss, by the numbers:

0 – Negative yardage runs by the Lions, the first time all year every rushing attempt gained positive yardage

0 – TD passes from Lions QB Jared Goff

1 – 3-and-out possession from the Detroit offense

2 – catches by Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson, including one on Detroit’s first play from scrimmage

2 – turnovers from the Lions offense and turnovers created by the Lions defense

2 – field goals of 50-plus yards by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. Both topped his previous career-long of 52 yards.

3 – enforced penalties against the Lions, their lowest total of the season

4 – sacks of Goff by the Vikings defense

4.6 – average offensive yards gained per play by Detroit

5 – number of pass attempts by Goff with at least 16 air yards, on 35 total attempts

6 – average offensive yards per play by the Vikings

7 – combined field goals made in the game, three by Detroit’s Austin Seibert

8 – wins in a row in the series by Minnesota

15 – longest completion in air yards by Goff. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins had six completions (of 25 total) that went at least 15 air yards.

18 – first downs by the Vikings offense

22 – first downs by the Lions offense

27 – third-down conversion percentage by the Lions, going 3-for-11

108 – combined rushing yards for Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift, on 24 carries

113 – rushing yards by backup Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, 48 of which came on one run

288 – total net yards from the Lions offense

384 – total offensive yards from the Vikings