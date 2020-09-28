By the numbers: Breaking down the key stats and figures from the Browns Week 3 win

The most important numbers are 34 and 20, the points on the scoreboard posted by the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team on Sunday. A lot of other numbers, stats and figures help explain how the two teams arrived at the final score in FirstEnergy Stadium.

0 – INTs thrown by Baker Mayfield, his first clean slate in eight games

2 – sacks from Myles Garrett

2 – made Cody Parkey field goals, on two attempts

3 – 3-and-out-possessions by the Browns offense, including two in the third quarter

5 – total takeaways by the Browns defense, the most they’ve had since Week 1 of the 2018 season

6 – Browns penalties, costing Cleveland 50 yards

7 – different Browns catching a pass; none had more than four catches

13 – receiving yards for FB Andy Janovich on his first touch as a Brown

31 – kick return yards from JoJo Natson, the first Browns kick return of the season

50 – rushing yards by Nick Chubb in fourth quarter, almost half of his 108 for the game

62 – plays run by each team, a symmetry that almost never happens

94 – net passing yards for Washington after halftime

117.3 – QB Rating for Baker Mayfield