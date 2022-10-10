By the numbers: Breaking down the key figures in the Lions shutout loss to the Patriots

The two numbers that matter most from the Detroit Lions’ Week 5 trip to New England are 29 and zero. The Patriots won by that final score.

The story of how the two teams arrived at the 29-0 outcome can also be told through some of the other facts and figures from Sunday’s game.

0 – points scored by the Lions, the first time Detroit has been shut out since Week 11 of the 2020 season.

0 – sacks by the Lions defense. early postgame reports indicated the Lions did not even register a single pressure on QB Bailey Zappe.

1 – Lions defensive takeaway, a diving INT by DeShon Elliott that went in and out of the hands of Patriots WR Nelson Agholor.

1 – giveaway by the Lions, a strip-sack of Jared Goff by EDGE Matt Judon on a failed fourth down attempt.

1 – catch by Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, on four targets.

2 – punts forced by the Lions defense, both in the second half. The first ended a string of seven straight quarters without forcing an opposing punt.

3 – trips into the red zone by the Lions offense, resulting in zero points.

4 – New England red zone possessions that did not end in a Patriots touchdown. The Lions forced field goals on all four after giving up TDs at a rate over 90 percent through the first four weeks.

3.7 – yards per carry by the Lions rushing offense. Detroit entered the game leading the NFL at 5.9 YPC.

5 – different Lions defensive backs who left the game with injuries.

6 – failed fourth-down conversion attempts by the Lions, setting a modern NFL record for futility.

6 – penalties against the Patriots, totaling 46 lost yards by New England.

7 – penalties against the Lions, costing Detroit 82 yards.

18 – receiving yards by Amon-Ra St. Brown, on four receptions.

62.7 – QB Rating for Jared Goff

176 – rushing yards by the Patriots, a season-high for New England.

188 – passing yards by the Patriots, over 100 fewer than the Lions defensive average in the first four weeks.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire