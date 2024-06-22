The numbers behind Valencia ‘keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili’s incredible Euro 2024 performance against Czechia

On Saturday, one of the best individual performances of Euro 2024 took place – and it came from a La Liga player. Giorgi Mamardashvili produced a Man of the Match display to keep Georgia in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages in Germany.

🥇🇬🇪 UEFA Player of the Match for Georgia vs Czech Republic: Giorgi Mamardashvili. pic.twitter.com/SYqWykHzEY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

The game ended 1-1 in Hamburg. Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring for the Georgians, before Patrick Schick ensured a share of the spoils for Czechia. Those goals only told half of the story, as Mamardashvili came up big to save a point.

In total, Mamardashvili made 11 saves (the most by a ‘keeper at Euro 2024 so far) against Czechia, with six of those coming inside the penalty area. He faced 3.11 xG overall, meaning that he prevented 2.11 goals.

It’s hardly a surprise that Mamardashvili did so well, considering he was arguably La Liga’s best goalkeeper last season. Valencia supporters watching on would have been very proud of their player, although it could be a double-edged sword, as it could now mean that more clubs try to sign the 23-year-old this summer.