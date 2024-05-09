The numbers behind Kyogo's stellar derby record

[SNS/BBC]

Something about derby day hits different for Kyogo Furuhashi.

In form or not, the Celtic striker knows how to turn it on in an Old Firm fixture, scoring seven goals in 12 games against Rangers.

Where those numbers become more impressive is when you examine his minutes-per-goal ratio in the derby.

In all competitions for Celtic against their city rivals, Kyogo's seven strikes have come from just 809 minutes - that's a goal for every 115 minutes he's on the pitch.

The Japan forward has made himself the difference maker on multiple occasions, demonstrated this season in two of the three encounters.

Back in September, Kyogo's first-half strike was the only goal of the game at Ibrox. Three months later, his wonder strike proved to Celtic's winner in a 2-1 victory.

Even with 18 goals to his name this season, the 29-year-old's form has fluctuated at times throughout the campaign.

But ominously for Rangers, he looked back to his clinical best in a double-goalscoring display against Hearts last weekend.

Those goals mean Kyogo has now scored in each of his last three Premiership games at Celtic Park and he also has three in his last two home league derbies.

No one would be surprised to see those figures increase on Saturday afternoon.