The numbers behind the Bulls' offensive struggles under Jim Boylen

Jim Boylen knew the Bulls offense was going to be a work in progress when he took over for Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3. His team, riddled with injury and short on depth, was ranked near the bottom of just about every important statistic, and a systematic change one-quarter of the way through the season was sure to produce more than a few bumps in the road.

But perhaps Boylen didn't expect the offense to be this bad. Even when taking everything into consideration – the revolving rotation, unexpected injuries, rusty players just returning to the lineup, all the changes Boylen is implementing – the results through eight games have been woeful.

Since Boylen took over on Dec. 3, a span of 18 days, here is where the Bulls rank among 30 NBA teams:

Offensive rating (points per 100 possessions): 94.9 (30th)

Assist percentage (percentage of made baskets that are assisted): 53.7% (30th)

Turnover percentage (percentage of possessions that end in a turnover): 18.4% (29th)

Effective field goal percentage (weighs 3-pointers more heavily): 49.2% (29th)

It's important to understand that the Bulls weren't battling with Golden State for offensive supremacy in the NBA under Hoiberg. But all these numbers are steps back for the Bulls at a time when they've added Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis to the mix. Portis and LaVine are both out for an extended period with ankle sprains but the point remains: the offense has been a serious issue.

Boylen addressed some of that prior to Wednesday's tilt against the Nets.

"I think the turnovers are an issue. We talk about that every day. So what causes the turnovers from a basketball standpoint? Pass quality has to improve. Our screening has to improve. We start our practices with pass-quality drills, and screening drills, and spacing drills.

"You hope those things kick in right away. It doesn't happen like that. But we're going to keep working on it, doing it together. My staff and I are going to keep communicating what we think is important, and our players have been very receptive, worked very hard, and I'm proud of them."

After Boylen's quotes the Bulls proceeded to score 93 points in a home loss to the Nets. It's a work in progress to say the least, but there is some hope that Dunn's return can give the offense some stability that was lacking at the point guard position. Though LaVine did an excellent job as the de-facto distributor, any offense runs better with its point guard.

With LaVine and Portis out the onus will fall on Dunn and Markkanen, who attempted just six shots in Wednesday's loss, one off his career-low. It may also mean more attempts for rookie Wendell Carter Jr., who is averaging just 7.6 points on 6.4 attempts since Boylen took over, compared with 11.4 points on 9.3 attempts under Hoiberg.

One of Jabari Parker or Chandler Hutchison will fill the void at power forward behind Markkanen, but Boylen knows getting the offense back on track will be a group effort.

"We've got to do a lot of things better offensively," Boylen said Thursday after practice, "and we'll continue to work on that."

