By The Numbers: Basketball star Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s all-time top scorer
A look at the numbers behind the Iowa Hawkeyes’ all-star guard Caitlin Clark becoming the NCAA’s top scorer of all time, breaking a record that stood for 54 years.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Conference tournaments tip off this week with automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament on the line.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
That includes college and pros.
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
Everyone weighed in on Clark's historic moment.
South Carolina won its 42nd and 43rd consecutive regular season SEC games last week, but it wasn't easy.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
