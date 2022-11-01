By the numbers: 11 key stats from the Falcons’ Week 8 win

The Atlanta Falcons got off to a rough start in 2022, blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and falling just short of knocking off the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2.

Six weeks after their 0-2 start, the Falcons defeated the Panthers to take first place in the NFC South. While the future is looking brighter than it has in years, Sunday’s 37-34 overtime victory was far from a signature win.

There were missed field goals, blown coverages and penalties galore. Let’s check out 11 key stats from Atlanta’s Week 9 win over Carolina.

1st: Falcons current ranking in NFC South

2: Missed kicks by Carolina (1 XP, 1 FG)

16: Total penalties committed (Panthers 9, Falcons 7)

28: Yards Lorenzo Carter returned the ball on pick-6

33.3: Atlanta's red-zone conversion percentage (1-3)

80: Receiving yards by Kyle Pitts (most since Week 3)

91: Rushing yards by Caleb Huntley (career high)

95: Panthers' win probability before missed FG in OT

99.7: Falcons' win probability with 36 seconds left in 4th

105.2: Mariota's passer rating (3rd straight game over 100)

317: PJ Walker total passing yards (career high)

