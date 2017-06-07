There are a number of reasons to not like a baseball player but language isn’t one

LOS ANGELES – Before anyone was thinking about Mike Schmidt again after the Hall of Famer said wouldn’t build a team around a player who speaks Spanish, the volume on the portable stereo beside Gio Gonzalez’s locker was turned up Monday afternoon, and the beat was of the islands, and Oliver Perez danced, and Stephen Drew clapped along, and Michael Taylor grinned at the whole thing.

Had you, too, been standing there, observing, you’d perhaps have summoned the same idle thoughts.

Two of them.

This team, the Washington Nationals, needs to loosen up a little.

And that, right there, a clubhouse awash in Latin music, heads of all colors bobbing along, an African-American manager down the hall, laughter the common language, is what baseball is, or should be, or could be.

Maybe some of them were leading and others were following, maybe not, as pregame tends to spread itself along 25 routines. Most, however, prepared themselves to face a pitcher from South Korea who was managed by a man half African American and half Japanese, and maybe you, too, would ask yourself why we keep having to have these conversations.

The benefit, then, is to remind ourselves it’s hard to walk out of one’s living room at 16 years old in order to travel to another world, where the first challenge is to get on the right bus or explain to the cab driver where you need to be. That that journey leads one day to the middle of a batting order in a major league ballpark is a tiny miracle in itself, given the hundreds of chances it has to run off in the wrong direction. The path has become cleaner over the years. A little wider. And still every one of those young men go it alone, no matter how large the crowd around them, and only a small percentage will ever stand in the middle of a batting order in a major league ballpark.

So, you don’t have to like the player. You don’t have to like his effort. You don’t have to like his future as a ballplayer. But that has nothing to do with where he’s from or the language he speaks. In fact, it’d be more honest, when you go to list his attributes, you start with those.

***

When Dusty Baker tilts his head and one side of his mouth glides into a smile, it’s story time. He’s spooling back over the years, recalling this day and that, putting them into context with the people who were there, including himself.

Take Clay Bellinger, Cody’s dad. Clay was at the top of the San Francisco Giants’ farm system when Dusty managed the Giants. He wouldn’t reach the majors until 1999 with the New York Yankees, but Dusty knew him, as he managed him in spring training and in the Arizona Fall League.

A few years later, he estimated this was the winter after the 2000 season, Dusty drove up to the Princess Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, and handed his car keys to the valet. The valet was Clay Bellinger.

View photos Clay Bellinger parked cars at a Arizona hotel after his rookie season with the Yankees. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) More

“I admired him because he was such a hard worker,” Dusty said. “He parked my car. And he told me about his son.

“He was a good kid, man. I imagine his son is, too.”

Cody would’ve been about 5. On Tuesday night, Cody was starting in left field for the Dodgers against Dusty’s Washington Nationals.

“Boy,” Dusty said, “life goes by quickly. You know, you really like to see former players’ sons make it. Most of the players’ sons fall in love with baseball a long, long time ago. And I have one. I look at [Cody] and I look at hopefully my son.”

Darren Baker is a senior second baseman and outfielder at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California.

Read More