Number of Patriots on Pro Football Focus' top 50 NFL players list will surprise you

Number of Patriots on PFF's top 50 NFL players list might surprise you originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL evaluators are not too high on the New England Patriots' roster, and more specifically, the lack of elite talent on the team.

We've seen a lot of offseason player rankings released over the last month. ESPN did a top 10 player ranking for each position and only one guy from the Patriots -- Hunter Henry, the No. 10 tight end -- made any of those lists. We've also seen the player ratings for the new "Madden NFL 23" video game unveiled this week and, again, no Patriots were ranked inside the top 10 at any position.

ESPN also compiled a ranking of every skill position group in the league, and the Patriots were near the bottom at No. 26.

So it wasn't too surprising Friday when Pro Football Focus released its annual ranking of the top 50 players entering the 2022 season and zero Patriots made the cut.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was ranked the No. 1 player in pro football, followed by San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

The AFC East as a whole was not well-represented. The Buffalo Bills had two players on the list -- quarterback Josh Allen (No. 6) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (No. 39). The Miami Dolphins had wide receiver Tyreek Hill (No. 24) and cornerback Xavien Howard (No. 48). The New York Jets and Patriots both had zero.

The Patriots have never been a team loaded with superstars, but to see them have zero top 50 players -- at least in PFF's analysis -- is still a little weird. They did just win 10 games and earned a playoff spot last season.

It wouldn't be shocking if Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris or Christian Barmore make next year's top 50 ranking. A strong Year 2 for Jones could vault him up several QB rankings.

How far can the Patriots advance this season with strong depth at several positions but an overall lack of high-end talent? That's the debate after seeing all of these offseason rankings.