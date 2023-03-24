The number one reason USC playing Michigan in Ann Arbor will be so special

The upcoming Big Ten era of USC football is now a year and a half away. In September of 2024, USC will take the field as a Big Ten member. Before too long, the Trojans will visit Big Ten stadiums in the Midwestern United States.

One of the most anticipated USC road trips in the Big Ten will be the Big House in Ann Arbor. USC has hosted many games at the Los Angeles Coliseum with over 90,000 fans in attendance before the seating capacity was reduced. Michigan has played for many years in a stadium with over 100,000. The Wolverines currently play before capacity crowds in excess of 105,000. The school has managed to pack over 110,000 fans into Michigan Stadium for a few games.

USC playing in Ann Arbor will be special for many reasons, but one reason tops them all, and it’s simpler than you think: USC has played Michigan so many times in the Rose Bowl, located in the Trojans’ back yard. Playing Michigan would be special in a parking lot or in the Louisiana Superdome or in the Orange Bowl game in Miami, but playing specifically in Ann Arbor allows USC fans to make the pilgrimage to the Midwest after so many New Year’s Day meetings in which Michigan fans made the trek to Southern California.

The game will mean a lot to USC fans, getting to taste the road side of the dynamic for once. Michigan and Big Ten fans will relish finally being able to host USC for once.

