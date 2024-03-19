With a number of moving pieces, the Reds have a close-to-set Opening Day rotation

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds’ 2024 starting rotation won’t truly be set until April 10, when Nick Lodolo is scheduled to be activated from the injured list and step back into his role as a frontline starter. Nick Martinez’s rib injury and Brandon Williamson’s shoulder soreness also make the rotation a work in progress.

But the rotation for the first two weeks of the season is as close to set as it will get before Opening Day.

Frankie Montas, Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft will start the year in the rotation. Reds manager David Bell said that Martinez is on track to be a starting pitcher. Bell added that “it’s fair” to look at the fifth spot in the rotation as a decision between Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch in the second inning during a MLB spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.

Bell said on Monday that while Williamson’s shoulder is feeling better, it’s still not set whether or not Williamson will make his next scheduled start due to the injury.If Williamson doesn’t make that start, then the Reds will open the year with Montas, Greene, Ashcraft, Martinez and Abbott in the rotation. Then on April 10, Lodolo would be expected to take someone’s place.

Martinez’s versatility gives the Reds some interesting options. He could pitch out of the bullpen on Opening Day and then be available to start five days later, when the Reds are scheduled to need a fifth starter for the first time. He could slot in as the fourth starter and hold that spot in the rotation all season. He could open the year as the fifth starter and move to the bullpen when Lodolo returns, which would give Abbott the opportunity to stick in the rotation.

Abbott, who was the Reds’ best pitcher last summer before he got fatigued and struggled down the stretch, has allowed seven runs in eight innings this spring. While he competes for a spot on the roster, he has also been working on some adjustments.

Late last year, Abbott recognized how important it would be for his game if he developed the ability to land his fastball up-and-in more often against right-handed hitters. Abbott has had some tough outings this spring as he works on that adjustment, and Bell has been impressed with the way the 24-year-old pitcher has approached this spring.

“For a young pitcher to come into camp and have clear goals on something to work on and still compete and compete for a spot on the team, you couldn’t really ask for much more,” Bell said. “A lot of pitchers at that point of their careers don’t have the confidence to do that. We’ve talked about Hunter (Greene) doing the same thing. Andrew has done a nice job going out and competing also and showing why he’s a strong candidate to be in our rotation. We feel great about where he is.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) stretches during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

Abbott allowed three runs in his most recent big league spring training game appearance, but he took a step forward when he pitched five innings in a simulated game against Reds hitters last week. He treated that game as more of a dress rehearsal, focusing on specific pitch sequences and establishing his changeup to get hitters off-balanced. He broke five bats, which Abbott saw as a good sign for his ability to generate weak contact.

“I just have to finish strong, stay healthy and continue to pitch,” Abbott said. “Nothing will wow you, but I’ll be as consistent as I can every fifth day, try to earn a job and stay up here for as long as I can.”

Before he started dealing with shoulder soreness, Williamson was having an uneven spring, allowing eight runs in 11 innings.

During the offseason, he emphasized making his slider more of a weapon in two-strike counts. Williamson was an elite strikeout pitcher earlier in his professional career, but he was more of a soft contact pitcher who mixed five pitches with the Reds last year. In 2024, he tweaked his slider grip to make it more of a put away pitch. The results have had ups and downs.

Williamson’s fastball velocity also wasn’t all the way back, but his command looked like it took a step forward. He developed a cutter last year, and now he views that as a go-to pitch along with his changeup.

“My arm feels good, and now it’s about getting some velocity back,” Williamson said earlier this spring. “All of my off speed pitches are moving how I want them to. I’m able to pitch and move stuff around how I want.”

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch in the third inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.

Martinez has been the Reds’ most consistent pitcher in spring training games this year. He put on a show against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stars earlier this spring, and he stands out with the way he combines a unique changeup, a sharp fastball and three other pitches.

“He’ll throw anything and everything in any count,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “He makes himself as unpredictable as possible.”

Martinez has shown the Reds he can be an impact starter, and he has an even greater chance to solidify a long-term spot in the rotation this season than he had at the start of camp.

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the teamÕs spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

His rib injury was a brief cause for concern, but it didn’t result in a setback. Bell said while Martinez feels the impact of the injury during the day, he’s symptom free when he pitches.

During the offseason, the Reds prioritized adding starting pitching depth. The Reds have tougher decisions than they had last year, when Connor Overton and Luis Cessa beat out Ben Lively in the spring training rotation battle.

The difference in 2024 is all of the moving pieces. With injuries, Lodolo’s return and Martinez’s versatility, the Reds can see how the start of the season plays out before finalizing the rotation for the entire season.

“It’s never really set,” Bell said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Reds' Opening Day rotation is as close to set as it will get