New number, more muscle for Jets’ Jermaine Johnson as he’s looking for a breakout season

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson played in just 22 percent of the Jets’ snaps in 2022.

Johnson went to work this offseason hoping to change that.

With the exception of the week when he visited the Virgin Islands, Johnson worked out three or four times a week consistently. Then two weeks before training camp, Johnson worked out four or five times a week, twice a day, in preparation for the rigors of training camp.

“Jermaine Johnson scratched the surface last year in the different things he can do,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Now, he’s bigger, stronger, faster, more smarter when it comes down to the scheme.

“To see that that young guy took the initiative to get way better. I, for sure, know he’s going to have a breakout year this year.”

Johnson’s body has changed and so has his jersey number as well. After the Jets traded Denzel Mims to the Lions earlier this week, Johnson switched from No. 52 to his college number of No. 11, as he wore that number at Georgia and Florida State.

During his only season with the Seminoles wearing No. 11, Johnson was arguably the best player in the ACC in 2021, as he registered 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks as he was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’ve been in 11 since I was 16 years old,” Johnson told the Daily News. “It means a lot to get it back, I’ve had it high school, junior college, Georgia, Florida State, so it means a lot. I’m not super sentimental over things like that, but I feel like that number has been with me throughout the whole journey, so it’s only right that I keep it.”

Johnson was the third of three first-round picks the Jets had during the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Johnson didn’t receive much playing time as a rookie last year.

With a loaded defensive end group that included Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, and Bryce Huff, Johnson played in 14 games as he registered 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Johnson believes the competitive defensive line group will only help him become a better player.

“It comes from two aspects, one, you don’t want to meet the standard of the room,” Johnson said. “We have a standard in our room and it’s very clear.

“Two, you want to be better, you want to beat the guy. It’s two aspects of it, so that’s how we all approach it.”

Despite the fact that he’s only heading into his second season, The Draft Network wrote an article recently and tweeted it saying, “Johnson is facing a make-or-break season for the Jets in 2023.”

Johnson responded on Twitter by telling the publication to do its homework and he is “no question with more snaps” he is more productive.

“It wasn’t necessarily important, I just decided to at that moment in time because I always want to be in control of my narrative,” Johnson said. “I felt like I just wanted to get that out there. If you watch ball, you know ball and you watch me, you know how good of a player I am and you know how impactful I was with my snaps.

“I try not to listen to the noise, good or bad. Just stay consistent in my work ethic and my job. I just try not to listen to the noise.”

Johnson is among the many talented players on the Jets defensive line that registered 45 sacks in 2022, seventh in the league. If training camp is any indication, 2023 might be a breakout year for Johnson. During the first three training camp practices, Johnson generated several pressures on both Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson.

Johnson also got into a couple of fights on Saturday morning. First, Johnson got into a pushing and shoving battle with tight end Kenny Yeboah. Then Johnson and defensive end Micheal Clemons were both involved in an altercation with Yeboah and tight end Jeremy Ruckert later on during a red zone drill.

“It’s just a lot of passion,” Johnson said. “Everybody on both sides of the ball want to be great and we want each other to be great. It’s a lot of passion, it comes with it.”

This year, Johnson and the Jets come into training camp with high expectations after the addition of Aaron Rodgers. According to Bet MGM, the Jets have the sixth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1600. Only the Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals, Bills and 49ers have higher odds.

After acquiring Rodgers, the expectation is the Jets’ offense should improve from finishing 25th in the league last year. Some teams might not embrace the high expectations, but the Jets are not one of them.

All 32 teams, at least internally, say they can win a Super Bowl. That’s surprising, considering the Jets finished 7-10 a season ago. But they’ve put 2022 in the rearview mirror as Jets players and coaches have welcome everything that comes with Rodgers and, at least on paper, being one of the best teams in the AFC.

“Bring it on. Bring it on,” Johnson said about the Jets being Super Bowl contenders. “We got an amazing, first-ballot Hall of Famer at quarterback, the general. And we have a top-three defense in the NFL.”

“Ain’t nobody on this team going to shy away from that. Let me make something clear, we know work has to be put in, consistency has in attendance and I know we have to dominate week in and week out. We know the long road that’s ahead, but at the same time, but we are not shying away from where we expect to be.”