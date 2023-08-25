With a number of key returners, South Side has high hopes entering 2023 season

South Side quarterback Brody Almashy looks for running room Friday night at Quaker Valley in Leetsdale.

HOOKSTOWN — For the second straight season, the South Side Rams enter the season with several experienced players on the roster and head coach Luke Travelpiece cannot wait to get that team back out onto the field.

“We are bringing back all of our offensive linemen and we are looking to continue to have those guys come out each day and improve and anticipate them being in the forefront of any success that we have offensively. Defensively we did a great job we allowed eight points a game throughout the regular season and the first couple of rounds of the playoffs so if we can just continue to replicate that and continue to force turnovers and eliminate the big play that will be the key to our success.”

South Side's AC Corfield celebrates after a play against Quaker Valley in Leetsdale.

Amongst the returners is senior quarterback Brody Almashy. There was a part of Almashy’s development throughout the offseason and camp that caught Travelpiece’s eye and it didn’t have to do with his play on the field.

“I think the biggest thing that we talk about as a coaching staff is his [Brody’s] approach to practice,” Travelpiece said. “He is much more focused and has a much more disciplined approach. He is trying to take guys under his wing and hold them accountable and those are just some leadership traits that we haven’t seen out of him in the past and those are some things that he shied away from and now he is stepping up to the challenge."

Over the offseason, the Rams lost two of their top offensive weapons, Parker Statler and Alex Arrigo. But even with the holes in the offense that Arrigo and Statler left, the returning players provide a lot of flexibility on the offensive side of the ball.

South Side linebacker Ryan Navarra (1) with the interception in the first quarter against Avonworth Friday September 24, 2021 at Lenzner Field David Hague/For BCT

“We have three different guys that are playing the wing-back positions right now and are taking the bulk of the first team reps. Ryan Navarra had a great year at fullback for us and is playing some wing-back and will play fullback as well. A.C. Corfield played several games for at wing last year and he has taken a lot of steps there. Mateja Pavlovich is on a lot of people's radar as an excellent kicker he has been getting some snaps at wing. Slayton Williams played guard and tackle last year but is playing fullback so we have a lot of guys that have a lot of positional flexibility and that is huge for us at a small school. We love having guys that can move around and provide a lot of different aspects for us.”

After being one of the top defenses in the conference last season, the Rams bring back a multitude of experienced and all-conference players that will look to once again become one of the top defenses in the Big Seven Conference.

“Everyone that made the all-conference defensive team came back. Brody [Almashy] was an all-conference defensive back Ryan [Navarra] was not only an all-conference linebacker but he was an all-conference defensive player of the year. We have JD Roy and Chase Knox that have been big pieces of the puzzle for us up front all along and we also have some new guys that we think can help us in the secondary. Pavlovich is helping out at linebacker, A.C. [Corfield] and another linebacker spot is up for grabs. We are excited about the group that we have and now it is just putting those pieces together.”

After falling in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals last season, the Rams are geared up to make another deep run in the postseason as their search for their second WPIAL title in program history.

South Side High School head football coach Luke Travelpiece watches practice Aug. 12.

At A Glance

Head Coach: Luke Travelpiece (Eighth season 36-28)

2022 Record: 11-2 overall 4-1 Big 7 Conference

Top Players Lost: Parker Statler, Alex Arrigo

Top Players Returning: Brody Almashy, Ryan Navarra, J.D. Roy, Chase Knox, Mateja Pavlovich

Offense

The offense will look fairly similar to last season for the Rams as Brody Almashy enters into his senior season and will look to lead the South Side offense. The biggest area of concern is the wing-back position after Alex Arrigo and Parker Statler graduated in the spring. Pavlovich, Corfield, and Navarra will look to fill that void at the wing and fullback positions respectively. The team also is bringing back every offensive lineman that was on the roster last year and will be a big boost up front having a veteran group back with all-conference lineman Chase Knox.

Defense

South Side once again brings back a loaded defense as Navarra was named the WPIAL Class A Big Seven defensive player of the year. J.D. Roy also returns to the front seven and will look to cause problems up front to opposing offenses. South Side once again looks poised to have one of the top defenses in the Big Seven Conference this season with the group that is returning on that side of the ball.

Classification: 1A

Last WPIAL title: 1999

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: 2022

Last WPIAL playoff win: 2022

WPIAL titles: 1

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: With a number of key returners, South Side has high hopes entering 2023 season