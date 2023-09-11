Number of financially struggling households increases in county, report shows

Sep. 11—The number and percentage of financially struggling households in Frederick County increased in 2021 due to a fast-growing population, a new report from United Way of Frederick County shows.

The percentage of Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) households increased by 4 percentage points, from 32% to 36%, between 2019 and 2021 in Frederick County.

Of that 36% in 2021, 7% are living below the federal poverty level, according to the report.