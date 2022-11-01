What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Chicago Bears?

What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick.

Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core.

As questions flurry about his fit, the winner of the trade, the impact on Justin Fields – another question comes to mind.

What number will the newest Bears receiver wear?

He sports No. 11 for the Steelers, but that's Mooney's number.

Other wide receiver numbers in use include 8, 12, 13, 18, 19, 82 and 88.

As the Tweet above shows, Claypool used No. 83 in college at Notre Dame, but that number is taken by practice squad receiver Daurice Fountain.

It will be interesting to see what number Claypool selects, but it will be equally as exciting to see him in Bears threads soon.

