What number will Bo Nix wear for the Denver Broncos?

DENVER (KDVR) — The wait is over Broncos Country: Rookie quarterback Bo Nix will wear No. 10 when he suits up for the team this season.

Nix was the team’s first-round draft pick and one of seven total picks that have now been told which jerseys they’ll be wearing.

The team also announced that quarterback Zach Wilson will wear No. 4 and QB Jarrett Stidham will wear No. 8. Last season, Stidham wore No. 4 for the Broncos and Wilson wore No. 2 for the Jets. The team did caveat that these numbers are all subject to change.

The Broncos rookies will begin work on the practice field this weekend. There will be some off-season activities over the next few months and training camp will begin around the end of July.

The NFL is expected to announce the full schedule next week, on Wednesday, May 15, but the Broncos already know which opponents they’ll be facing and where.

In addition to home and away games against each divisional opponent, the Broncos will host the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. On the road, they’ll visit the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos will also sport redesigned uniforms this season. The “Mile High Collection” features additional nods to Denver such as the number 5280 on on the back of the collar and mountain peaks on the sleeves.

