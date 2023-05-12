Number 1 player in Virginia puts Penn State in Top 6

The 2024 recruiting class for Penn State is shaping up to be something special. They are currently ranked 6th in the country according to 247Sports. That would be the third time since 2018 that James Franklin and his staff would secure a top 10 recruiting class.

There are currently 13 players who have committed to Penn State in the 2024 class, but they are not done recruiting players. Quarterback has become one of their top priorities in recent weeks, but they’re still hot on the trail going after top talent.

Peyton Lewis fits that profile exactly.

He is the top rated player in the state of Virginia and the 11th overall running back in the country according to On3’s industry rankings. Lewis is a 6’1″ 190 pound four-star prospect from Salem.

On Friday, Lewis released his top six schools list. Penn State was the only Big Ten school that made the cut , while the rest of the programs were from the SEC.

Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida are the other schools in his top six.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has South Carolina as the big favorites to land Lewis, giving them a 43.4% chance. Penn State is tied with Tennessee with a 7.3% chance, however the schools ahead of them percentage wise did not make his final six.

Penn State has two running backs already committed in the 2024 class which could sway Lewis one way or another.

He visited the program on his unofficial visit back in January of this year. After taking his visit, he mentioned that Penn State would be a hard place to pass up. There is no word on if or when he’ll take an official visit to Penn State for his second trip.

Lewis does have an official visit with South Carolina booked for late June.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire