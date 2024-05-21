Numan backs Dessers for decisive role in Old Firm final

Rangers legend Arthur Numan thinks Cyriel Dessers has the potential to be the match-winner in the Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Nigeria striker Dessers has looked unconvincing at times following his arrival last summer but has scored 22 goals in his debut season at Ibrox.

"I think it could be Dessers," Numan answered when asked who could be decisive in the Old Firm final. "He gets some criticism, but he is scoring goals.

"This is the match you can become a legend, everyone remembers the goal from Lovenkrands in the 2002 final [a 3-2 Rangers win]. That’s what people always remember – the goals, winning trophies. I hope Dessers will be the man."

Numan, who won four Scottish Cups during his time at Rangers, also gave his full backing to manager Philippe Clement despite Rangers' second-placed finish in the Premiership.

"When Clement took over he did a really good job," the Dutchman added. "He got the confidence back and you could see that the players started to believe they could win trophies.

"They won the League Cup, but the last few weeks the results have not been what the supporters want to see. He can change it again by winning this one game. It doesn’t matter how you play or how you get the result as long as you win."