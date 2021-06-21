Giants CB James Bradberry among PFF's Top 50 best NFL players

James Bradberry treated

After his stellar 2020 campaign, Giants CB James Bradberry continues to get recognition heading into this year.

Pro Football Focus is coming out with their "50 best players in the NFL right now" list, and Bradberry made the cut in the first release at No. 47.

The reason for Bradberry's addition to this list is due to his ability to break up passes in 2020. He had 14, according to PFF, while posting career-best overall and coverage grades.

His transition to the Giants from the Carolina Panthers went about as smoothly as could be, with his making plays straight away in the first few weeks. And once he got comfortable, he was consistently matching up with some of the best receivers in the league and keeping them at bay.

This season, the addition of Adoree’ Jackson as his counterpart in the secondary should also make the Giants’ defense a scary one to throw in. As long as he can remain healthy – he dealt with a knee injury all through last season – Bradberry will have a lot of help on the other side, which could result in more aggressive play.

But experts, like PFF, have big hopes for Bradberry to continue this sort of dominance on defense this upcoming season. The Giants do as well.



