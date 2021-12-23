Jets sign 49ers practice squad S Kai Nacua

Kai Nacua

The Jets need some help at safety and they've dipped into the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.

Kai Nacua was signed to the active roster on Thursday, filling a big hole in the back of the secondary.

Nacua played just one game for the Niners, totaling 15 special teams snaps in Week 8. However, he might get more playing time now with the situation for Gang Green.

Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman are on the Reserve/COVID list and Elijah Riley is still in concussion protocol.

It's Nacua's third year in the NFL.

He started his career in Cleveland with the Browns in 2017 before getting some action in 2020 with the Niners.