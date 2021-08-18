Jets OL Alex Lewis retiring from NFL

Jets Alex Lewis on field at practice

Jets OL Alex Lewis is retiring from football, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Wednesday.

Lewis was placed on the exempt/left squad list earlier in training camp after suffering a head injury. Now the 29-year-old is calling it quits.

The Jets acquired Lewis back in 2019 as GM Joe Douglas poached a former Raven for a seventh-round draft pick. Lewis was entering his third season with New York this season after starting 21 games for New York over the last two seasons.

ESPN was first to report that Lewis has retired.