Nukeproof's Powertrain Megawatt e-MTB goes on sale

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon RS X0 Eagle AXS Powertrain.

We all knew it was coming, but Nukeproof has finally made its Megawatt e-MTB available to purchase with SRAM's new e-MTB motor.

The Megawatt frameset was used throughout the SRAM Powertrain development process from being spotted in prototype SRAM motor spy shots to being the frameset used for our SRAM Powertrain first ride review.

Previously the Megawatt was available with an alloy frame and a Shimano EP801 motor, however, the new Powertrain-equipped Megawatt uses a carbon frame to elevate it to the best e-MTB in the Nukeproof range.

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbonbeing jumped off a cliff

The bike uses the same frame layout and mullet wheel configuration as the 170mm alloy 297, but differs with its monocoque UD carbon fibre construction. The frameset has been designed specifically for the Powertrain motor which brings with it 90Nm of torque (powered by a 720Wh battery) plus SRAM's Autoshift function and Coastshift functionality.

These two motor functions boost performance by allowing riders to change gears while coasting or handing gear shifting over completely to the motor system which shifts gears automatically and maximizes motor function.

Nukeproof is offering the new Megawatt Carbon 297 Powertrain with two different spec options; Pro and RS. Both come equipped with RockShox suspension, SRAM Transmission, SRAM brakes, Nukeproof finishing kit.

The Pro version comes in a Deep Purple colorway and is quoted to weigh 24kg (Medium / tubeless) while the RS is a touch heavier 24.3kg (Medium / tubeless) and comes in 'Whiterocks' white color.

The Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon Pro GX Eagle AXS Powertrain will be priced at £8,799.99 and the Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon RS X0 Eagle AXS Powertrain Bike costs £9,999.99.

Bad news for prospective buyers in North America as the bikes currently don't appear to be available in the US. Alternatively, if you want to get on the SRAM Powertrain, er train, check out the GasGas ECC, Transition Repeater, or Propain Ekano 2 CF.

Head over to Nukeproof.com for more details.

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon specs and prices

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon Pro GX Eagle AXS Powertrain

Frame: Monocoque UD Carbon Fibre frame

Motor: SRAM Powertrain

Battery: SRAM Eagle Powertrain Full Size, 720WH

Fork: RockShox Zeb Select +, Charger 3 RC2, 170mm

Shock: RockShox Vivid Select +, 170mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission, 12sp

Bar/stem: Nukeproof Horizon Carbon V2 / Nukeproof Horizon, 45mm

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, SM: 125mm, M: 150mm, L/XL/XXL: 170mm

Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon Enduro

Brakes: SRAM G2 RE, Sintered pads

Wheels: Nukeproof Horizon V2

Tires: Continental Kryptotal-F Downhill Super-Soft 29X2.4'' / Rear: Continental Kryptotal-R Downhill Soft 27.5X2.4''

Claimed weight: 24kg

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

Price: £8,799.99

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon RS X0 Eagle AXS Powertrain

Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Carbon RS X0 Eagle AXS Powertrain