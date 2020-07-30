Nuggets won’t ‘muzzle’ Michael Porter Jr. after he said coronavirus ‘being used for population control’

Personally, I think that the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. And it’s being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people. I mean, because of the virus, the whole world is being controlled. I mean, you’re required to wear masks.

And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out? You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. That would be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. So, it could get crazy.

But there’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on. Don’t get too emotionally involved.

But, yeah, I mean, it is a serious thing. It’s a real thing. But, yes, it’s being overblown.