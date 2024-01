The Nuggets defeated the Wizards, 113-104. Nikola Jokic recorded a season-high 42 points, to go along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists for the Nuggets, with Jamal Murray adding 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in the victory. Tyus Jones tallied 15 points and 13 assists for the Wizards in the defeat.