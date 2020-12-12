Nuggets vs. Warriors Preseason: Livestream, how to watch, TV channel, start time, projected lineups, rookie watch

For the first time in nine months, the Golde State Warriors will lace up their shoes for a basketball game.

With the league’s worst record in the NBA at 15-50, the Warriors were one of the seven teams not included in the league’s Orlando Bubble restart. While other teams closed the season at Disney World, the Warriors kicked off an extended offseason.

After a long offseason, the Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at San Francisco’s Chase Center to open the 2020-21 preseason.

Along with the return of a healthy edition of Steph Curry, the start of the preseason will see the 2020 Golden State debut of newcomers Kelly Oubre Jr., Brad Wanamaker, Kent Bazemore and rookie Nico Mannion.

However, No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman will be sidelined for Golden State’s preseason tilt against the Nuggets. Wiseman and Draymond Green haven’t joined group practice sessions at training camp due to reported positive COVID-19 tests.

Before tipoff at Chase Center on Saturday, here is how to watch and everything else you need to know about the Warriors’ highly-anticipated preseason game against the Nuggets.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area NBC Sports Bay Area Channel Guide: DirecTV: 686 / XFinity: 720 / Dish Network: 419

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) / NBC Sports My Teams App

Nuggets Projected Starting Lineups

G: Jamal Murray

G: Gary Harris Jr.

F: Michael Porter Jr.

F: Paul Millsap

C: Nikola Jokic

Warriors Projected Starting Lineup:

G: Steph Curry

G: Kelly Oubre Jr.

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: Eric Paschall

C: Kevon Looney

* Draymond Green and James Wiseman ruled out vs. Nuggets

Rookie Watch:

Nuggets:

RJ Hampton - NBL's NZ Breakers

Zeke Nnaji - Arizona

Greg Whittington - Georgetown

Markus Howard - Marquette

Facundo Campazzo - Argentina

Warriors:

James Wiseman - Memphis *expected to miss preseason

Nico Mannion - Arizona

Dwayne Sutton - Louisville

Kaleb Wesson - Ohio State

Location / Start Time