Advertisement

Nuggets vs Raptors Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Nuggets defeated the Raptors, 113-104. Nikola Jokic led the way with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray added 20 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds in the victory. Scottie Barnes tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Raptors