Despite Nikola Jokic’s 36 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists, the Nuggets fall to the Kings, 123-117. This is Jokic’s 8th triple-double on the season, and 113th of his career. De’Aaron Fox recorded 26 points and a career-high 16 assists for the Kings, while Malik Monk added 26 points and 4 3PM in the victory.