Nuggets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Denver Nuggets (44-31) play against the Charlotte Hornets (39-36) at Spectrum Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,149,963 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,131,783 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
