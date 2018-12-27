Nuggets trolled the Warriors on Twitter, and it did not age well originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With their Christmas Day loss to the Lakers, the Warriors fell to 23-12 -- good for second place in the Western Conference.

Shortly after the final horn, the Denver Nuggets' official Twitter account posted the following message:

The Nuggets entered their game Thursday night in first place in the West with a record of 21-10. But Denver lost in San Antonio, and here are the updated standings:

1) Warriors, 23-12 -- .657 win percentage

2) Nuggets, 21-11 -- .656 win percentage



That is ...

... funny.

If we're being fair, you'd probably prefer to be the Nuggets because they are a game ahead in the loss column and therefore "control their own destiny" when it comes to the race for the top seed. But it's late December, and that doesn't matter at all at this point.

The Nuggets and the Warriors have only played once so far this season -- a 100-98 Denver win on Oct. 21. The Warriors will play in Denver on Jan. 15, and host the Nuggets on March 8 and April 2.

And, for the record, we truly need more social media stuff like this Nuggets tweet. It's fun and good for the league.

