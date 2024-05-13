Nuggets top Wolves in Game 4, despite heroic effort from Anthony Edwards

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Denver Nuggets came out on top Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite a superhuman effort by Anthony Edwards.

The win for Denver evens the series back up, 2-2, with the road team winning all four games of the series.

The night started off well for Minnesota, with the Timberwolves jumping out to an early lead on the back of a hot start for Anthony Edwards, who scored 11 points in the first six-and-a-half minutes.

Things shifted over the final minutes of the first quarter. The Nuggets took the lead and never turned back.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching moment for Wolves fans came at the end of the first half when Nuggets guard Jamal Murray hit an improbable shot before the second-quarter buzzer.

After a fast break dunk by the Nuggets off a steal, Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker attempted to give Minnesota one more chance to score before the end of the half. He quickly inbounded the ball, launching it down the court toward a sprinting Jaden McDaniels.

The ball flew over McDaniels' head and into the hands of Murray, who tiptoed along the sideline and launched a three-quarter court shot that swished through the net as time expired in the half.

WHAT A SEQUENCE. WHAT A SHOT. THAT'S JUST JAMAL MURRAY. pic.twitter.com/9urX9myNt8 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 13, 2024

The sequence turned a 10-point game into a 15-point deficit for the Wolves in a matter of seconds.

Edwards was the driving force of the Timberwolves, scoring some crucial late buckets to keep the Wolves in the game. He finished the night with 44 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.