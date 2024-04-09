Nuggets ticket prices for playoff games at Ball Arena

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are closing the regular season in one of the top spots and are heading to the playoffs.

While the Mile High City doesn’t know who the Nuggets are facing in the first round or how far the team will go, the tickets are already on sale for the playoff games.

Jokic passes Carmelo Anthony on Denver Nuggets’ scoring list

The Nuggets are down to four final games for the regular season, with the last home game on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Standard tickets are as low as $75 in the nosebleeds and $375 for the best available seats on Ticketmaster. Resale tickets have higher prices and courtside seats are going for thousands of dollars.

However, once the Nuggets start the playoffs, the price will rise significantly with each game.

First round tickets

The Nuggets are the second seed for the Western Conference, meaning the team will play the seventh seed, which will be decided in next week’s play-in tournament.

While the date, time and team are undecided, tickets for games at Ball Arena are already on sale on Ticketmaster.

Removing resale tickets from the equation, a single, standard admission ticket is going for this much, as of April 9:

Home game one: Lowest price $109, best seat available $425

Home game two: Lowest price $99, best seat available $395

Home game three: Lowest price $115, best seat available $495

Home game four: Lowest price $125, best seat available $625

The cheapest tickets are in the top half of the arena, while the best seats available are close to the court, but not courtside.

Clippers overcome Jokic’s triple-double to beat Nuggets 102-100

While the cheapest tickets aren’t a huge increase from the final regular season home game at Ball Arena, if the Nuggets move on to the semifinals, the tickets will keep going up.

Second round tickets

Tickets for the Western Conference semifinals are steeper for cheaper seats, but not by much.

Home games one through three: Lowest price $145, best seat available $359

Home game four: Lowest price $229, best seat available $434

If you’re looking for closer seats, you will have to look at resale tickets, but those will be a few thousand dollars.

Games one through three are priced around the same. Meanwhile, game four is more expensive – which will seem cheap if the Nuggets head into the Western Conference finals.

Western Conference finals

If you want to see the Nuggets make it to the finals, it’s going to cost you.

Home game one: Lowest price $299 to best seat available $659

Home games two and three: Lowest price $239 to best seat available $659

Home game four: Lowest price $373 to best seat available $1,235

These are standard tickets; courtside resale tickets are going for over $10,000.

While these prices are steeper than the first and second rounds, it’s nothing compared to the finals at Ball Arena.

NBA finals

If the Nuggets make it as far as the team did last year, the tickets are going to be even more.

Home game one: Lowest price $699 to best seat available $2,060

Home game two: Lowest price $799 to best seat available $2,060

Home game three: Lowest price, cheapest and best seats $799

Home game four: Lowest price $919 to best seat available $1,800

The prices end up in the thousands, but that’s for the best seats that are currently available. Some of those seats worth thousands of dollars are in the nosebleeds.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies and more sports news

While the standard tickets are a few thousand dollars, resale tickets are going for almost $20,000.

Of course, all of these tickets are based on the assumption the games are played. All of the series outlined above are best of seven, meaning they could be over in as little as four games if one of the teams sweeps.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.