Nuggets star Jamal Murray reportedly out through end of November with hamstring strain

The defending champion Denver Nuggets will likely be without Jamal Murray through at least the end of November due to a right hamstring strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Murray's timetable to return is reportedly three-to-four weeks, with the Nuggets taking a cautious approach. He sustained the injury Saturday in a game against the Chicago Bulls, exiting with what was described as hamstring tightness.

The situation became more serious when Murray missed a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, especially when Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters the guard would be out "longer than we'd like."

That timetable was specified Wednesday. A return at the start of December would mean he misses 11 games, though the Nuggets also have a back-to-back on Dec. 1 and 2, then the in-season tournament knockout games covering the schedule through Dec. 11.

The injury interrupts what had been a great start for the Nuggets, who have shown no championship hangover with a 7-1 record entering Wednesday. Murray has again been a key part of that success, averaging a career high in assists with 7.4 and shooting a career-high 43.8% from 3-point range in seven games played.

With Murray out, the Nuggets started veteran Reggie Jackson in his place against the Pelicans and will likely continue to do so. Rookies Julian Strawther and Collin Gillespie also both saw career highs in minutes Monday and could help cover Murray's minutes.

Murray made a full star turn in last year's playoffs, even with Nikola Jokić deservedly getting the largest share of the spotlight. In 20 postseason games, Murray averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field (39.6% from deep)