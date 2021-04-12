Nuggets rumored to have interest in free agent Austin Rivers

The Nuggets have interest in adding free agent guard Austin Rivers as they look to bolster their roster ahead of the postseason, league sources told The Denver Post.

In addition to Rivers, the Nuggets also have free agents Troy Daniels and Gerald Green on their radar, league sources said…

Another, perhaps more significant, issue for the Nuggets is whether someone like Rivers would be content buried on the depth chart. Nuggets coach Michael Malone has had a difficult enough time finding minutes for regular rotation guys as is. In Sunday’s loss to Boston, Malone used 10 different guys before the game was out of hand, not including Jamal Murray or recently acquired JaVale McGee.