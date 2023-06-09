The Nuggets currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Miami Heat in their first-ever NBA Finals appearance

The Denver Nuggets may be just two wins away from their first-ever NBA title, but the franchise is still working to extend their championship window amid their postseason run.

The Nuggets agreed to a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — marking a rare deal that involves an active participant in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets received a second-round pick for the 2023 NBA Draft and first- and second-round picks for the 2024 NBA Draft, per Wojnarowski. In return, the Thunder received a protected first-round pick in the 2029 draft.

The deal will give Denver the No. 37 overall pick in the NBA Draft later this month. The team already had the No. 40 overall pick. It does not have a first-round pick.

The Nuggets currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Miami Heat in their first ever NBA Finals appearance (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Thunder have been stacking up draft picks constantly in recent years. The franchise, which had the youngest roster in the league this season, has 15 first-round picks through the 2029 NBA Draft. The Thunder also has Denver’s top-five protected pick in the 2027 draft from the trade that last year sent JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City, which eventually waived him.

The Nuggets enter Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night with a 2-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. They are fresh off a commanding win in Game 3 on Wednesday night, where stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray each recorded a 30-point triple-double — something that hadn’t happened in NBA history.