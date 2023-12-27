Advertisement

Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon out with no timetable after being bitten by dog

Rhiannon Walker
Staff writer
·1 min read
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was bitten by a dog and is out for the foreseeable future as he recovers. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Aaron Gordon will be away from the Denver Nuggets, with no timetable on his return, after suffering cuts and lacerations from a dog bite.

The Nuggets forward was injured Christmas Day, Denver announced in a statement Wednesday. Gordon received 21 stitches for the damage to his face and shooting hand.

Although he'll be away from the team as he heals, the Nuggets said Gordon is in good condition.

Before the injury, Gordon went off for a double-double in Denver's Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. He finished the contest with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds in the team's win.

This season, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5% from the field in 28 games. A right-heel injury has forced him to miss four games. The Nuggets are currently 22-10 and own the second-best record in the west behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This story will be updated when more information is available.