Nuggets fans absolutely loved Bol Bol’s two-handed jam in garbage time

Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol logged just three minutes of work on Monday but the 7-foot-2 center earned perhaps the best reaction of the night from his teammates and those fans on hand in the Mile High City.

With Michael Porter Jr. going off for a game-high 31 points, and Nikola Jokic adding 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, the Nuggets cruised to a 120-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The win marked their sixth in seven games, which have all been without Jamal Murray.

As the Nuggets emptied the bench, head coach Michael Malone inserted Bol into the game. He made the most of his short stint on the floor and jammed down a powerful, two-handed slam, which got the crowd and his teammates hyped up.

This is what you're all waiting to see, right? pic.twitter.com/pqCCkrKxg9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 27, 2021

While Bol has played mostly in mop-up duty this season, he is still capable of putting up a few highlight-worthy plays. His blend of size and ability to shoot gives him the tools to make some unbelievable plays, and that was once again the case on Monday.

