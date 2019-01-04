Nuggets coach Michael Malone jabs at Kings in trip back to Sacramento originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- It happens twice a year. Michael Malone rolls through Sacramento with his Denver Nuggets team and, without fail, manages to take a jab at his former employer.

"Vlade [Divac], this group, they've done a great job, and I hope they let Dave [Joerger] do his job and not screw it up for him," the former Kings coach said during his pregame media availability Thursday night.

It's rare for an NBA coach to be so honest and open with his opinion. But that's how Malone was when he coached the Kings, and he hasn't moved away from that stance since his departure on Dec. 15, 2014, when he was fired in Sacramento.

"This was the first team that gave me a chance to be a head coach, and that's something I'll always be thankful for," Malone added. "Getting fired here was a tough thing to go through, but the fans here and all the people I got to know here, the love they've showed me and my family made it that much easier to get through that tough time, so nothing but love and respect for the people here, and it's good to be back."

At the time of his dismissal from the Kings, Malone had the team at 11-13. That was with All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins missing nine consecutive games with viral meningitis.

It was a stunning move that set the franchise back considerably. Tyrone Corbin took over the team and posted a 7-21 record before being replaced by George Karl, who finished the year 11-19.

Karl lasted a year with the Kings before being fired in April 2016, and Joerger has coached the team since. The Kings were 19-18 coming into Thursday night's matchup with Denver, with Joerger a combined 78-123 over his two-plus years with the franchise.

Malone has his Nuggets rolling. They sat atop the Western Conference standings at 24-11 entering Thursday's game, and he's 143-138 since taking over the reins in Denver before the 2015-16 season.