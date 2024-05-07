Nuggets came back from a 2-game deficit in ’94, can they do it again?

DENVER (KDVR) — With the most recent championship under the Denver Nuggets‘ belt, this year isn’t looking as promising after the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed their second win in the conference semifinals on Monday.

Timberwolves take 2-0 series lead over champion Nuggets

While it’s too late for a series sweep, it’s not the first time in history the Nuggets have been down the first two games of a playoff series.

Nuggets came back in 1994 first-round series

In 1994, the Nuggets found themselves in a similar situation during the first round of the playoffs when the team lost the first two games.

The No. 8 seed Nuggets faced the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics. Needless to say, expectations were low for the Nuggets heading into the first round. Those expectations get even lower after the SuperSonics beat the Nuggets handily in the first two games.

That was until Game 3 when the Nuggets pulled off a 110-93 win. By Game 4, the Nuggets were able to tie the series in an overtime win. The teams were tied and heading to the last of the five-game series.

In another overtime battle, the Nuggets ended up finishing on top.

While the Nuggets would go on to lose in the next round of playoffs, the team was able to come back from a two-game deficit against the top seed, which is what the team will have to do again if the Nuggets want to advance onto the conference finals.

However, the team has a little more wiggle room this year with the series consisting of seven games instead of five.

The expectations for the Nuggets are much higher this season, especially coming off of a championship win.

After the team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games, people may have hoped for an easy spot in the championship. But it won’t be an easy win for the conference semifinals.

The Nuggets will have to pull a 94′ and come back from the losing end of the series to advance to the next round of playoffs.

