Nuggets’ Bol Bol has sights set on winning NBA Rookie of the Year

Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol boldly laid out his goal of winning the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award but then, for a split second, was unsure such expectation was even possible.

Yes, despite playing last year, Bol is eligible to win the award this season.

The NBA ruled in July that players who debuted during the season restart at the Walt Disney World Resort would still be eligible for the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award since the eight “seeding games” did not count toward the season awards.

Bol did not play with the Nuggets prior to the season suspension on March 11 after recovering from a foot injury suffered at Oregon. However, he did log eight appearances in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game.

The expectation for Bol entering the season restart was unclear but it quickly became apparent the Nuggets would use him. He played in each of the team’s three scrimmage games and even started in the restart opener on Aug. 1, finishing with five points and four rebounds in 12 minutes.

The 7-foot-2 center eventually played in seven seeding games and four playoff games during the Nuggets’ run in the postseason. He admitted playing in the bubble was his first time on the court with his teammates but wants the opportunity to play more this season.

“Personally, [I want] to play a lot more and, hopefully, win Rookie of the Year. Can I even still?” Bol said Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters.

The 21-year-old spent most of the shortened offseason period in Denver working out and training. Teammate Nikola Jokic noticed that Bol looks to be stronger and likes how he has played thus far during training camp ahead of the preseason opener on Saturday.

Bol went viral following a recent practice after the Nuggets posted a few highlights of his performance. On one play, in particular, Bol picked off a pass near the 3-point line and took it coast-to-coast for the emphatic one-handed jam.

The Nuggets upgraded Bol’s contract from a two-way deal to a two-year, standard contract worth $4.2 million. The organization certainly believes he will have a larger role this season and that could result in Bol taking home some hardware as a rookie.

