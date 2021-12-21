Nuggets' Austin Rivers goes on NSFW Warriors, Andrew Wiggins rant

Austin Rivers goes on NSFW rant about Warriors being good again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are once again one of the elite teams in the NBA, much to the chagrin of players and fans alike.

As is the case with any consistently dominant team in professional sports, they quickly become the villain in their respective leagues.

The Warriors, who very recently won three championships in five straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015-2019, are back atop the NBA once again.

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is one of the players who is not thrilled that Golden State has returned to NBA dominance.

Rivers, of course, has had his battles with the dynastic Warriors over the years. Rivers was on the LA Clippers from 2014 through 2018, and then played on the Houston Rockets team that the Warriors beat in the 2019 Western Conference semifinals.

Taking to Instagram live, Rivers expressed his displeasure with the Warriors' success and scolded Dubs fans who had pushed for an Andrew Wiggins trade in the offseason but have since reversed course.

“Golden State looks very solid right now," Rivers said. "I hate to see it. I don’t like it one bit. I’m tired of that f--king team… they got a good mix of young talent, good vets… A lot of you Warriors fans was off [Andrew] Wiggins when he first signed with the Warriors, keep it 100. Last year you all was talking about ‘trade him, this and that’ now everybody is talking all highly. Come on now.”

After establishing himself as a solid two-way player last season for the Warriors, Wiggins has since improved on the offensive side of the ball. Posting marks of 49.1 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from 3-point range, Wiggins is having the best shooting season of his eight-year NBA career.

Rivers and the Nuggets have yet to face the Warriors this season but will face off against their Western Conference foes in back-to-back games on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 at Chase Center and Ball Arena, respectively.

