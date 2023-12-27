Advertisement

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon to miss time after suffering dog bites to hand, face that require 21 stitches

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
Christmas Dan, Aaron Gordon did what he always does for the Nuggets, including during last year's NBA Finals — scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, played solid defense and was an important part of Denver's win over Golden State.

Later that night Gordon was attacked by a dog that left lacerations on his face and shooting hand, the team announced. He will be out as long as he needs to recover, the team added.

Gordon needed 21 stitches after the attack, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. There are no other details on the attack at this time.

Coach Michael Malone said there is no official timetable for Gordon's return. Malone and several players said they texted with Gordon after learning of the situation at practice on Wednesday.

The Nuggets are 4-0 in games without Gordon this season with Malone sliding Michael Porter Jr. to power forward and putting Justin Holiday in the starting lineup. The Nuggets face the Grizzlies Thursday then have a tough back-to-back against the Thunder Friday. After that, Charlotte is the next team on the schedule.