Nugent’s homer blasts Lady Vols past Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee softball avoided its first series loss of the season – thanks to one swing of the bat – in a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.

Jaiden Fields scored the lone UGA run with a sac fly in the third inning. It put the visitors in the lead, 1-0.

It took until the sixth, but the Big Orange responded in a big way. With a pair of runners on base, Sophia Nugent launched a ball over the fence in right field – a three-run homer.

Payton Gotshall stepped into the circle for the Lady Vols and closed down the game in the final 2.0 innings, allowing no hits, while striking out three batters.

The graduate student picked up her 13th win of the season with the effort.

Tennessee (30-6, 10-2 SEC) continues conference play on the road next weekend at Mississippi State. First pitch on Friday night is slated for 7 p.m. ET in Starkville.

