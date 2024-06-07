Nuebel cut from Germany squad due to Sane injury doubt

Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel attending a press conference during a training camp for the German national football team ahead of Euro 2024 on May 29, 2024 (Tobias SCHWARZ)

Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel became the final player cut from Germany's Euro 2024 squad on Friday, as winger Leroy Sane remained an injury concern.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann cut Nuebel, one of four goalkeepers in the 27-man Germany group, with teams restricted to selecting a maximum of 26 players for the tournament.

In announcing the squad in May, Nagelsmann said "we will take four goalkeepers into the tournament".

Speaking with Germany's RTL network before Friday's match against Greece in Moenchengladbach, Nagelsmann said he "had to change (his) plans" -- to keep an additional outfield player due to Sane's injury.

"We don't know if we'll need to change something. Leroy is almost 100 percent fit, but he was at Bayern too and then it suddenly changed again," added the 36-year-old coach.

Sane finished the club season with a pubic bone complaint, playing in only one of the club's last seven league fixtures.

Nuebel impressed this season at surprise runners-up Stuttgart, on loan from Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old is due to return to Munich in 2026 and is viewed as the long-term successor to club captain Manuel Neuer.

Nagelsmann said Nuebel's omission was "nothing to do with Alex's performances", adding the goalkeeper "would be part of our future as long as I'm in the job".

Three-time Euros winners Germany open the tournament against Scotland in Munich on Friday, June 14.

dwi/nf