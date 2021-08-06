Nubian Begins Diamond Drilling After Completing Maiden RC Drilling Program at its Yandoit Gold Project, Victoria, Australia

·7 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, through Ballarat Investment Project Management Pty Ltd ("BIPM"), a controlled subsidiary of the Company, it has completed an initial Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at its Yandoit Gold Project and across Exploration Licence 5193 (or "EL5193") located in the central Goldfields of Victoria, Australia. The Company has now deployed a diamond drilling rig at the project capable of drilling deeper diamond core.

Nubian Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Nubian Resources Ltd.)
Nubian Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Nubian Resources Ltd.)

The RC drilling program was designed to test near surface targets demonstrated as being prospective from either reconnaissance soil sampling or shallow historic mining with a notable gold production history. A total of 20 holes for a total of 1,164 RC metres were drilled from four project locations. Geological logging of the RC chips shows the drilling intersected numerous quartz reefs down hole that vary from around one metre to several metres in width. The reefs near surface are completely weathered, however textural evidence demonstrates that some quartz fragments exhibit weathered sulphide mineralization. Pyrite alteration existing as a 'halo' is found surrounding many quartz intersections, a common feature of mesothermal gold deposits in central Victoria. Approximately 276 metres of drilling was logged as containing equal to or greater than 20% quartz, and approximately 132 metres were logged as containing 80% or greater quartz. Assays are now pending for all holes and results will be announced when the assays are received and reviewed by the Company. All information gathered is expected to be utilized by the Company to build a geochemical and structural model for the Yandoit Goldfield to better manage further regional exploration efforts.

The Company anticipates that the results of the RC drilling program will provide a greater understanding of gold endowments and distribution in EL5193 and throughout the Yandoit Goldfield, and the associated mineralization of related elements, including controlling fault geometries and their relationships with host lithology. The preliminary results are expected to be integrated with the upcoming diamond drilling data.

Martin Walter, President and CEO stated, "Pending release of initial results from the assay laboratory, the Company considers these qualitative results to date as highly encouraging and recognizes this initial campaign as being productive despite difficult conditions of protracted rain throughout Victoria, with 2021 being one of the wettest winters in more than ten years."

The Company plans to commence diamond drilling in the coming week beneath the historic Golconda Mine. Historic reports indicate that gold was produced across a long and punctuated mining history, believed to be sourced from a quartz lode up to 10m wide, with narrower widths worked within the 'bulged' quartz lode shoot. Target generation is dynamic, with the diamond drill capable of drilling to depths of 500 metres, allowing testing below historic workings.

The diamond drill program is also expected to drill test below many of quartz reefs that were intersected in the just completed shallow RC program. A total of up to 2,000 metres of core drilling has been planned for this initial phase. For additional information, including photos, plans and geological sections of the drilling program please refer to the Company website at www.nubianr.com.

The Company also announces that the transfers of the adjacent EL6274 and mining licence (MIN5503) to BIPM are still waiting final authorization from Earth Resources Regulation, Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions ("Earth Resources Regulation"). The appropriate paperwork to facilitate the transfers was filed with Earth Resources Regulation in 2020, however approvals for these transfers are still pending, due in part to the original license holder having been placed into Administration, an event beyond the Company's control, which has resulted in an extended review process by Earth Resources Regulation. There is no certainty as to when or if the required approvals for the transfer of these licences will be obtained. Accordingly, there is a risk that the transfers will not be completed in a timely manner or at all. The Company is working diligently with all relevant parties to assist with the review process with a view to obtaining the necessary Earth Resources Regulation approvals for the license transfers. Until such time as these transfers occur, the Company is not able to conduct exploration or drilling programs in the areas covered by these licenses. As a result, the current drilling program is proceeding solely on EL5193 for now. If, ultimately, the transfers of one or both of the tenements are not approved by Earth Resources Regulation, the Company will assess its options for appeal and exercise its rights, as provided for in the purchase agreement, to reduce the outstanding consideration payable in relation to the acquisition of the licenses.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the Yandoit Gold Project has been approved by Mark Saxon, an advisor to Nubian, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mark Saxon is an Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned use of and reporting of exploration results and data, is exploration plans and objectives, and obtaining the required government approvals for the transfer of EL6274 and MIN 5503 to BIPM. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Nubian's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Nubian's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in obtaining required government approvals for license transfers, the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in parameters of the Projects as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and current global financial conditions, increased competition, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks and title and environmental risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Nubian is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Nubian Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c9599.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift ahead of July jobs report

    Stock futures searched for direction Friday morning ahead of a key labor market report, which is set to offer a fuller picture of the labor market's recovery and help inform the next moves for monetary policymakers.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • What's Weighing Down Plug Power and Bloom Energy's Stocks Today?

    Consistent with the overall bearish mood that's driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lower today, shares of fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are also slipping. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, the stocks of Plug Power and Bloom Energy are down 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Plug Power's decline may seem confusing today considering the company's news this morning.

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Fed vice chair: Taper could begin later this year, with rate hike in early 2023

    The Fed's number two official that if the recovery progresses as he expects, the central bank could launch its first post-COVID rate hike at the beginning of 2023.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

    Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?