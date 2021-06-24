NTSPY FOOTBALL FINALIST: Jordan Ferguson

Jun. 24—Jeffersonville senior running back Jordan Ferguson had a solid regular season before following it up with a spectacular postseason that resulted in the Red Devils' first sectional title in 13 years.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Ferguson ran for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns during Jeff's first eight games. In the postseason, though, he erupted, running for more than 500 yards and six more TDs as the Red Devils upset defending champion Floyd Central 35-28 in the sectional semifinals then beat New Albany 35-25 in the final.

"Once I started building more chemistry with my (offensive) line and my quarterback by the end of the year I actually started playing how I knew I could play," said Ferguson, who ran for 166 yards and three TDs in the win over the Highlanders, then 171 yards and three more touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

"I feel like one of the biggest things that made me want to win was there were a lot of people doubting us because we had lost to Floyd Central and New Albany earlier in the season," he added. "I feel like it was more about trying to prove everyone wrong and then showing everybody what we could do."

Ferguson hopes to continue to show people what he can do at Kentucky State University.

"I just felt like with the type of running back I am that I would fit their scheme," he said. "Plus the coaches were amazing and I bonded with the players real well on my visit. I felt like that was a place I could play for the next four years."