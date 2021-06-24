NTSPY FOOTBALL FINALIST: Jeremy Gettelfinger

Jun. 24—The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back/linebacker rarely came off the field for the Pioneers this past fall. And when he did, it usually wasn't pretty.

"I came off the field to throw up every once in awhile, but after that I was good," Gettelfinger recalled with a laugh. "I played offense, defense and special teams."

On offense, he ran 153 times for 1,118 yards (7.3 per carry and 111.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns while also hauling in six receptions for 71 yards and another score. Gettelfinger also passed for a TD for the Pioneers, who made their fourth consecutive sectional final appearance.

On defense, Gettelfinger recorded a team-high 66 tackles while also picking off one pass and recovering a fumble.

"My senior season, going into the beginning of it we got a new coach, so I didn't know what to expect really ... but it couldn't have been a better fit," he said. "Coach (Daniel) McDonald has a real passion for the players and he helped us out a lot and really turned Providence football around."

After the season ended, Gettelfinger was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Region 10 team and signed to continue his career at Hanover College.

"Coach (Matt) Theo(bald) and his staff up there do a great job," he said. "I fell in love with the campus ... it was just a perfect fit."